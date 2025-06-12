To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pentagon’s FY26 defence budget proposal is $130 billion more than US Congress plans to provide

12th June 2025 - 21:35 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A graphical artist rendering of the F-47 sixth-generation fighter. (Image: US Air Force)

The House Committee on Appropriations approved a FY2026 bill reducing investments in main defence programmes.

The FY2026 defence bill recently approved by the House Committee on Appropriations falls US$130 billion short of the total amount the Pentagon has proposed to cover its activities over the next fiscal year. The DoD has requesting $961.6 billion, but representatives in the House planned to provide $831.5 billion.

If approved by the House and Senate floors, the reduction will impact main defence programmes including the procurement of the F-47 sixth-generation fighter jet, the modernisation of the nuclear triad and the improvement of the country’s shipbuilding production capacities.

During a hearing on 10 June, lawmakers highlighted delays and cost overruns in some

