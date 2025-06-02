Industry welcomes UK Strategic Defence Review, but pressure remains on future defence investment plans

The Strategic Defence Review (SDR) has been broadly welcomed by UK industry. The long-awaited 10-year recommendation document to reform the UK defence industry as an engine for growth was published on 2 June.

While it looks to propose new partnerships with industry, finer details and questions remain to be addressed in the Defence Industrial Strategy which will come in the next month, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The MoD, speaking on background ahead of the Strategic Defence Review publication, noted that feedback on the 130-page document from industry had been positive and reflected core structural changes in