Macron hints at possible future Rafale deal, following France-Indonesia defence pact
Indonesia has moved a step closer towards a possible new Rafale aircraft deal, according to France’s Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron, in the wake of a defence pact signing between the two countries.
The LoI, signed between Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto and Macron on 28 May, is set to strengthen the defence partnership between the two countries.
The discussion focused on strategic defence equipment such as Rafale fighter aircraft and Scorpene submarines. The Indonesian foreign ministry also said, ahead of Macron’s visit, that the countries would discuss “existing strategic partnerships”.
As noted by Sebastien Lecornu, France’s Minister of the Armed Forces,
