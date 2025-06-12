Trump’s drone directives win US industry support but questions remain over ability to challenge Chinese market dominance

Reducing regulatory barriers, enhancing the production and export of advanced drones and counter-UAS (CUAS) capabilities, and prioritising US-made UAVs are among the main goals of two Executive Orders (EOs) issued by the Trump administration last week.

Although the implementation of those presidential directives left a number of unanswered questions, the EOs were welcomed by US-based drone suppliers who spoke to Shephard.

“We understand that this administration and the Pentagon realise how important drones are to warfare and is going to look at ways to make sure companies have the resources to build drones,” remarked Jeff Thompson, CEO unmanned platforms manufacturer RedCat.

Matt McCrann,