  US forces' heads lay out their needs and requirements before Senate committees

US forces’ heads lay out their needs and requirements before Senate committees

22nd May 2025 - 12:35 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The B-21 strategic bomber is seen as key for USAF Strike command capability modernisation. (Photo: USAF)

The new US administration has introduced or outlined plans for substantial change across the Department of Defence (DoD) and its branches. Several branch heads faced up to Senate Committees to outline needs and challenges.

Modernisation of the US’s nuclear triad, the importance of ruling cyberspace and recapitalising the standing forces and national guard are vital, according to forces’ heads appearing before US Senate Committees on 20 and 21 May.

US Air Force (USAF) Gen Thomas A Bussiere commander of USAF Global Strike Command and Strategic Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that a top priority is sustaining and modernising legacy weapons systems.

There is a currently an effort to modernise the force’s intercontinental ballistic missiles, the B-21 Raider and B-52J Stratofortress strategic bombers, as well as the nuclear C3 elements.

Other modernisation efforts

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence

Read full bio

