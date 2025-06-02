Foreshadowing of UK defence review suggests it is light on programme details

The UK’s SDR, written over the past 12 months, has argued for a NATO-first approach and tapped into the buzzwords of uncrewed and artificial intelligence (AI).

The SDR has proven to be light on specifics and industry will have to wait to see requirements and numbers. These are expected to be clarified over the next few months and work still needs to be done about the industrial strategy.

Speaking on background prior to the SDR’s release, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said there was a need to “refashion an industrial partnership that connects the armed forces to innovation”.

