Malaysia signs NSM launcher deal, issues Littoral Combat Ships support LOI and acquires first USV

The Malaysian government has signed a US$10.4 million contract for Naval Strike Missile (NSM) launchers to be installed on the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) frigate KD Jebat, and has issued a $189.3 million Letter of Intent (LOI) for logistic support and sea trials for the Maharaja-Lela-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS).

Both announcements were made during the biennial Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) exhibition, held from 20–24 May in Malaysia.

The NSM contract covers two launcher sets only, with Malaysian Defence Minister Khaled Nordin confirming that a separate contract for the missiles would follow. Although NSMs have already been