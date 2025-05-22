A “bolder, more radical” UK Strategic Defence Review will be published within two weeks, says key reviewer
The UK government’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) is expected to be published within the “next fortnight”, one of the chief external reviewers on the project, former NATO secretary general Lord Robertson, has said.
According to Lord Robertson, speaking at the Royal Aeronautical Society’s FCAS Summit event on 21 May, the final draft of the SDR was submitted to the government two months ago and will be made public as soon as it can be moved “out of the Treasury”.
In July 2024, the current UK government ordered a ‘root and branch’ review be conducted of UK defence that would assess and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
Drones, C-UAS and air base investments top the list in $42 billion US-Qatar defence deal
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems secured a nearly $2 billion deal for MQ-9B uncrewed aerial systems, while Raytheon’s counter-UAS system was secured for $1 billion.
-
Brazilian Congress to review constitution amendment to secure defence budget increase
An amendment to the Brazilian Constitution currently under discussion would permanently assign 2% of annual GDP to the defence budget, potentially cementing modernisation programmes for the country’s armed forces.
-
What capabilities could the US supply to Saudi Arabia under the $142 billion deal?
Multiple questions involving the largest US Foreign Military Sale in history remain unanswered.
-
Leonardo CEO urges “speed as important as money” as joint ventures progress picks up
The company’s Q1 2025 results showed a 20% increase in new orders and a 15% increase in revenue across the business.