India greenlights $4.7 billion defence spend as post-war tensions simmer
The uneasy calm following the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this month continues, with both sides assessing their losses amid a fragile ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).
In the wake of the violence, India cleared US$4.7 billion in emergency defence procurements, while Pakistan secured a $1 billion loan from the IMF to stabilise its finances.
Operation Sindoor and strategic strikes
India launched Operation Sindoor following the massacre of 26 tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam region which is claimed were carried out by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The operation involved 24 high-precision strikes on nine of 21 identified terror
