To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Improbable Defence is transforming synthetic environments through Skyral (Sponsored)

Improbable Defence is transforming synthetic environments through Skyral (Sponsored)

12th September 2022 - 15:21 GMT | by Featured Video

RSS
Skyral enables government and industry to develop and adapt synthetic solutions more quickly, efficiently and reliably.

In the face of fluid, fast moving and interconnected threats, our militaries need to be able to respond in a way that’s fully integrated and as dynamic as the threats themselves.

They’re relying on industry partners to work with them – and with one another – to provide the digital capabilities they need to transform how they train, plan and operate.

Improbable Defence has built Skyral to make this collaboration possible. It’s a software development platform that’s engineered to allow organisations across government, industry and academia to work together on the rapid development and ongoing evolution of synthetic environments.

For more information please click here

Featured Video

Author

Featured Video

Video News content provided by the aerospace and defence industry, putting a spotlight on emerging …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Industry Spotlights

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us