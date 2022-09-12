Improbable Defence is transforming synthetic environments through Skyral (Sponsored)

In the face of fluid, fast moving and interconnected threats, our militaries need to be able to respond in a way that’s fully integrated and as dynamic as the threats themselves.

They’re relying on industry partners to work with them – and with one another – to provide the digital capabilities they need to transform how they train, plan and operate.

Improbable Defence has built Skyral to make this collaboration possible. It’s a software development platform that’s engineered to allow organisations across government, industry and academia to work together on the rapid development and ongoing evolution of synthetic environments.

For more information please click here.