FCAS programme to launch Phase 2 by mid-2026, say French officials
The Future Combat Air System (FCAS)/Le système de combat aérien du futur (SCAF), the European solution to a sixth-generation future combat air programme, is “progressing” apace, with Phase 2 milestones on the horizon, according to two key French officials overseeing the programme.
Speaking at the Royal Aeronautical Society’s FCAS Summit on 21 May, Brig Gen. Philippe Koffi, head of Next Generation Weapon System (NGWS)/FCAS programme at French Directorate General for Armaments (DGA) and Major. Gen. Jean-Luc Moritz, FCAS director in the French Air and Space Force, elaborated on some of the key milestones and challenges for the programme.
Brig Gen. Koffi elaborated
