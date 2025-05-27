QinetiQ reports record growth and announces $2 billion contract but shows loss for FY2025
Research, development and testing group QinetiQ concluded the twelve months ending 31 March 2025, or FY2025, with a record order intake but a loss of £185.7 million (US$258.1 million) in the face of what the company described as challenging conditions.
The release of the results came days after the company announced a five-year, £1.54 billion extension to its Long Term Partnering Agreement (LTPA) with the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide test, trials, training and evaluation (T3E) capabilities.
QinetiQ reported revenue up 1%, £1.93 billion on FY2025 compared to £1.91 billion in FY2024, but a statutory operating loss of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
US forces’ heads lay out their needs and requirements before Senate committees
The new US administration has introduced or outlined plans for substantial change across the Department of Defence (DoD) and its branches. Several branch heads faced up to Senate Committees to outline needs and challenges.
-
A “bolder, more radical” UK Strategic Defence Review will be published within two weeks, says key reviewer
The UK Strategic Defence Review, which was anticipated to be published by mid-2025, has been given a more definitive release date by the report’s lead reviewer.
-
New UK-EU defence pact misses concrete details despite ambitious “first step”
Given the geopolitical gravity, analysts have said the defence and security agreement established falls short of what is needed for future UK-EU co-operation.
-
Drones, C-UAS and air base investments top the list in $42 billion US-Qatar defence deal
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems secured a nearly $2 billion deal for MQ-9B uncrewed aerial systems, while Raytheon’s counter-UAS system was secured for $1 billion.
-
Brazilian Congress to review constitution amendment to secure defence budget increase
An amendment to the Brazilian Constitution currently under discussion would permanently assign 2% of annual GDP to the defence budget, potentially cementing modernisation programmes for the country’s armed forces.