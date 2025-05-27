QinetiQ reports record growth and announces $2 billion contract but shows loss for FY2025

Research, development and testing group QinetiQ concluded the twelve months ending 31 March 2025, or FY2025, with a record order intake but a loss of £185.7 million (US$258.1 million) in the face of what the company described as challenging conditions.

The release of the results came days after the company announced a five-year, £1.54 billion extension to its Long Term Partnering Agreement (LTPA) with the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide test, trials, training and evaluation (T3E) capabilities.

QinetiQ reported revenue up 1%, £1.93 billion on FY2025 compared to £1.91 billion in FY2024, but a statutory operating loss of