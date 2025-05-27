To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • QinetiQ reports record growth and announces $2 billion contract but shows loss for FY2025

QinetiQ reports record growth and announces $2 billion contract but shows loss for FY2025

27th May 2025 - 09:17 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

QinetiQ won a contract with the German Armed Forces Procurement Office to deliver aerial training services. (Photo: QinetiQ)

QinetiQ has operations in Australia, the UK and the US with the latter including supporting Customs and Border Protection, US Navy aircraft carrier support and work on US Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft.

Research, development and testing group QinetiQ concluded the twelve months ending 31 March 2025, or FY2025, with a record order intake but a loss of £185.7 million (US$258.1 million) in the face of what the company described as challenging conditions.

The release of the results came days after the company announced a five-year, £1.54 billion extension to its Long Term Partnering Agreement (LTPA) with the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide test, trials, training and evaluation (T3E) capabilities.

QinetiQ reported revenue up 1%, £1.93 billion on FY2025 compared to £1.91 billion in FY2024, but a statutory operating loss of

