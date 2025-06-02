UK Strategic Defence Review puts emphasis on autonomy, airpower and munitions
The UK Government’s SDR has been released with 62 recommendations from an independent committee, all of which have been accepted. An outline of how some of the recommendations will be implemented was included but further work has been planned to flesh out the details.
Key actions promised include a £15 billion (US$20.3 billion) investment in the sovereign warhead programme and the creation of a ‘New Hybrid Navy’ with new submarines and uncrewed vessels. Air force plans centre around existing aircraft and next-generation fast jets through the Global Combat Air Programme and uncrewed aircraft.
The government previously announced a £1 billion investment towards homeland
