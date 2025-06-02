To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK Strategic Defence Review puts emphasis on autonomy, airpower and munitions

2nd June 2025 - 19:44 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The UK’s SDR has recommended possible improvements to Type 45 frigates. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The UK’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) was launched as one of the first acts of the UK’s new Labour Government in June last year. The review has recommended a major big-picture reform of the country’s forces.

The UK Government’s SDR has been released with 62 recommendations from an independent committee, all of which have been accepted. An outline of how some of the recommendations will be implemented was included but further work has been planned to flesh out the details.

Key actions promised include a £15 billion (US$20.3 billion) investment in the sovereign warhead programme and the creation of a ‘New Hybrid Navy’ with new submarines and uncrewed vessels. Air force plans centre around existing aircraft and next-generation fast jets through the Global Combat Air Programme and uncrewed aircraft.

The government previously announced a £1 billion investment towards homeland

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

