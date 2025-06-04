What role could holographic and 3D capabilities play in the warfare of tomorrow

Better visualising the scenario of deployment and the threats it may pose before arriving in the theatre of operations is among the main reasons military services across the globe have been interested in deploying holographic and three-dimensional (3D) capabilities in training, simulation and planning.

As a single synthetic environment can prepare air, land, sea, cyber and space warfighters for multidomain missions, the technology has demonstrated that it can facilitate predicting adversaries’ manoeuvres while improving situation awareness and command and control.

A report issued in August 2024 by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) stated that 3D holographic objects, when combined with