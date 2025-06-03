Unfolding the Golden Dome for America: Seven things you should know about the programme
President Donald Trump’s announcement last month that the US had selected the architecture of its Golden Dome for America air defence system brought with it multiple questions regarding the programme which was among his main campaign promises.
During a press conference, Trump claimed that the “cutting edge missile defence shield” would be equipped with next-generation capabilities and should be fully implemented by the end of his mandate.
After hearing multiple sources in the government, industry and academia, Shephard outlines seven critical considerations likely to influence the direction of the programme and where the effort could succeed or fail.
1: The US will need to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
Foreshadowing of UK defence review suggests it is light on programme details
The UK’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) was designed to answer two questions: What is needed to fix UK defence and make it fit for the 2040s, and what do you get for a fixed financial profile? The SDR outlines that work still needs to be done on specifics.
-
Billions of pounds earmarked for new munitions factories and submarine expansion ahead of UK Strategic Defence Review
The UK’s Strategic Defence Review will call for ‘warfighting readiness’ and outline the threats the country will need to face and counter with modern defence equipment and technology.
-
India greenlights $4.7 billion defence spend as post-war tensions simmer
Precision strikes, drone warfare and shifting regional doctrine mark aftermath of four-day India-Pakistan conflict.
-
QinetiQ reports record growth and announces $2 billion contract but shows loss for FY2025
QinetiQ has operations in Australia, the UK and the US with the latter including supporting Customs and Border Protection, US Navy aircraft carrier support and work on US Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft.