US fires approximately 75 precision-guided weapons against Iran’s nuclear facilities
US forces fired approximately 75 precision-guided weapons against Iran’s nuclear facilities on 21 June in a massive surprise offensive. Named Midnight Hammer, the operation involved more than 125 US aircraft and multiple naval assets.
During the attack, the Pentagon conducted the first-ever operational use of the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP). In total, 14 of those bunker bombs targeted the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan facilities.
“Final battle damage will take some time, but initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction,” claimed Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on 22 June.

