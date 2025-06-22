To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US fires approximately 75 precision-guided weapons against Iran’s nuclear facilities

22nd June 2025 - 15:28 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker for an inflight refuelling. (Photo: US Air Force)

In the operation Midnight Hammer, the Pentagon deployed 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators and more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles.

US forces fired approximately 75 precision-guided weapons against Iran’s nuclear facilities on 21 June in a massive surprise offensive. Named Midnight Hammer, the operation involved more than 125 US aircraft and multiple naval assets.

During the attack, the Pentagon conducted the first-ever operational use of the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP). In total, 14 of those bunker bombs targeted the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

“Final battle damage will take some time, but initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction,” claimed Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on 22 June.

