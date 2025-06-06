Tata to build Rafale fuselages in India as Dassault ramps up global production
Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to enable the manufacturing of Rafale fighter aircraft fuselages in India, marking the first time these components will be produced outside France.
Initial deliveries from the new facility are expected by 2028, three years after the signing of the agreement. Once fully operational, the Hyderabad-based site will be capable of delivering up to two complete fuselages per month.
Dassault Aviation has seen its Rafale order book grow to more than 300 aircraft since December last year, with customers including Egypt, India, Qatar, Greece, Croatia, Indonesia, the
