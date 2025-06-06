To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Tata to build Rafale fuselages in India as Dassault ramps up global production

Tata to build Rafale fuselages in India as Dassault ramps up global production

6th June 2025 - 14:58 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

RSS

TASL’s Hyderabad facility will begin Rafale fuselage production by 2028, supporting Dassault’s global ramp-up and India's long-term aerospace ambitions. (Photo: Dassault Aviation)

New Hyderabad facility will host the first overseas Rafale fuselage line, as India looks to bolster its aerospace ecosystem and align with long-term AMCA goals.

Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to enable the manufacturing of Rafale fighter aircraft fuselages in India, marking the first time these components will be produced outside France.

Initial deliveries from the new facility are expected by 2028, three years after the signing of the agreement. Once fully operational, the Hyderabad-based site will be capable of delivering up to two complete fuselages per month.

Dassault Aviation has seen its Rafale order book grow to more than 300 aircraft since December last year, with customers including Egypt, India, Qatar, Greece, Croatia, Indonesia, the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us