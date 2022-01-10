To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

The Combat Veteran - 40 Years of the Chinook in the UK

10th January 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Studio

The Chinook has served in every RAF campaign of the past 40 years. But in Afghanistan, it faced greater pressure than ever before.

Thirty Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots have won the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) while flying the Boeing Chinook with a significant number coming in Afghanistan.

The versatile helicopter became the workhorse of the conflict in Afghanistan, thanks to its core qualities: stable handling, power, and resilience.

