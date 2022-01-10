The Combat Veteran - 40 Years of the Chinook in the UK

Germany replenishes 70mm rocket stocks
With its 70mm rocket stocks exhausted, Germany has ordered the FZ209 MOD 2.
Brought to you in partnership with Boeing
Thirty Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots have won the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) while flying the Boeing Chinook with a significant number coming in Afghanistan.
The versatile helicopter became the workhorse of the conflict in Afghanistan, thanks to its core qualities: stable handling, power, and resilience.
With its 70mm rocket stocks exhausted, Germany has ordered the FZ209 MOD 2.
Sixteen NH90 TTHs are destined for Qatar by 2025, along with a dozen naval variants.
The Israeli Air Force fleet of AS565 helicopters is temporarily inactive.
France has officially signed off on a huge helicopter order.
Potential platforms for the AGM-114R II missile include the AH-64E Apache.
Leonardo Helicopters is to supply Lot III production TH-73A aircraft for the Advanced Helicopter Training System programme