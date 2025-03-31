To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Boeing to remanufacture five more US Army MH-47G Block II Chinooks

31st March 2025 - 12:29 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

Boeing now has 51 MH-47G Chinook Block II rotorcraft contracted. (Photo: Maj. Jeff Slinker/US Army)

The contract award, worth $240 million, is part of the ongoing effort by the US Army to modernise its Block II Chinook rotorcraft fleet.

Boeing has been awarded a US$240 million contract to remanufacture five US Army Special Operations Aviation Command’ (USASOAC) MH-47G Block II Chinook rotorcraft. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027.

“Supporting the needs of our special operators continues to be critically important,” said Heather McBryan, cargo programmes vice president and programme manager at Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

“USASOAC has unique and complex mission requirements, so it’s vital we provide the enhanced capabilities of the MH-47G Block II as quickly as possible.”

Boeing has been under contract to deliver and modernise the Block II rotorcraft since 2018, when it received

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us