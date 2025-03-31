Boeing to remanufacture five more US Army MH-47G Block II Chinooks

Boeing has been awarded a US$240 million contract to remanufacture five US Army Special Operations Aviation Command’ (USASOAC) MH-47G Block II Chinook rotorcraft. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027.

“Supporting the needs of our special operators continues to be critically important,” said Heather McBryan, cargo programmes vice president and programme manager at Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

“USASOAC has unique and complex mission requirements, so it’s vital we provide the enhanced capabilities of the MH-47G Block II as quickly as possible.”

Boeing has been under contract to deliver and modernise the Block II rotorcraft since 2018, when it received