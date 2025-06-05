RTX Raytheon to surge production of AIM-9X Block II missiles by nearly 80% in three years

RTX Raytheon has said it will increase production of AIM-9X Block II by nearly 80% in three years. The company disclosed to Shephard details of its plans to surge its annual manufacturing capacity from 1,400 to 2,500 rounds by September 2028.

“Investments are being made in key suppliers’ capacity, second sources, factory test equipment modernisation and test process optimisation,” an official spokesperson Raytheon revealed.

The production expansion also results from the growing demand for this capability as on 4 June, the company received the largest ever contract for the AIM-9X.

The US$1.1 billion agreement with the US Navy (USN) covered the