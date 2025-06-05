RTX Raytheon to surge production of AIM-9X Block II missiles by nearly 80% in three years
RTX Raytheon has said it will increase production of AIM-9X Block II by nearly 80% in three years. The company disclosed to Shephard details of its plans to surge its annual manufacturing capacity from 1,400 to 2,500 rounds by September 2028.
“Investments are being made in key suppliers’ capacity, second sources, factory test equipment modernisation and test process optimisation,” an official spokesperson Raytheon revealed.
The production expansion also results from the growing demand for this capability as on 4 June, the company received the largest ever contract for the AIM-9X.
The US$1.1 billion agreement with the US Navy (USN) covered the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
UK bets big on drone investment and boosts its drone deliveries to Ukraine tenfold
The £4 billion domestic funding package will go towards the development of autonomous and uncrewed aerial systems and was announced in the wake of the publication of the UK Strategic Defence Review.
-
Royal Thai Air Force moves forward with Gripen E/F selection
The deal has a Phase 1 budget of US$596 million for the acquisition of four Gripen E/F aircraft, according to the RTAF.
-
Czech Republic extend Gripen lease to bridge until entry of F-35
The Czech Republic has formally extended its lease of Saab JAS-39 Gripen fighter aircraft until 2035, allowing for the arrival of the first Lockheed Martin F-35 in 2031 and full operational capability four years later. .