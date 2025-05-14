What capabilities could the US supply to Saudi Arabia under the $142 billion deal?

The White House’s announcement on 13 May of the US$142 billion defence sales agreement between the US and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has generated more questions than answers.

Although the US government claimed that it is was the largest Foreign Military Sale (FMS) in history, it is unclear what capabilities Washington will supply, what national companies will be involved in the process, and what the timeframe will be for deliveries and Riyadh payments.

Approached by Shephard, both the US Department of State and the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) could not respond to those queries prior to publication.

The