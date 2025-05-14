To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • What capabilities could the US supply to Saudi Arabia under the $142 billion deal?

What capabilities could the US supply to Saudi Arabia under the $142 billion deal?

14th May 2025 - 10:18 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A Saudi Arabian soldier during training. (Photo: Saudi Press Agency)

Multiple questions involving the largest US Foreign Military Sale in history remain unanswered.

The White House’s announcement on 13 May of the US$142 billion defence sales agreement between the US and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has generated more questions than answers.

Although the US government claimed that it is was the largest Foreign Military Sale (FMS) in history, it is unclear what capabilities Washington will supply, what national companies will be involved in the process, and what the timeframe will be for deliveries and Riyadh payments.

Approached by Shephard, both the US Department of State and the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) could not respond to those queries prior to publication.

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

