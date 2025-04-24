To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Spain unveils new multi-billion euro defence investment plan

24th April 2025 - 17:19 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The Alvaro de Bazan class frigate will undergo a half-life modernisation under the new plan. (Photo: US Navy / Petty Officer 3rd Class Weston Jones)

The new plan outlined how Spain would reach 2% of its GDP spend on defence by 2025, with €1.9 billion earmarked for new equipment acquisition with several land, naval and air platforms disclosed to be replaced or upgraded.

Spain has released its upgraded technology and industry defence plan, outlining details behind its €10.5 billion (US$11.9 billion) investment by 2025 to boost defence spending and reach its NATO target of 2% GDP.

The new plan identified five key objectives which included modernising the country’s defence capabilities, promoting development and training around new technologies, and promoting the growth of defence and security industry.

The budget will be allocated across five areas, with 35% of this total – around €687 million – to be used to focus on equipment and training of the Spanish Armed Forces. Almost a third of the budget will

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us