Advanced Avionics (sponsored)

7th July 2022 - 15:25 GMT | by Industry Spotlight

Mark Burnand, Chief Test Pilot at Leonardo Helicopters UK, talks through the advanced avionics on board the latest generation battlefield utility AW149 helicopter.

This video is brought to you by Leonardo. 

One of the most important aspects of the AW149 is from the outset the aircraft has been designed for single pilot operations. For example, in a rescue scenario, the pilot can quickly manoeuvre to the survivor’s position. With the press of one button, the pilot can take their hands off the controls and the aircraft can set itself up in a circuit and then into a hover, where the survivor can be located and recovered.

