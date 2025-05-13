US approves $1.45 billion sale to UAE for CH-47 Chinooks and F-16 sustainment

The US State Department has cleared two possible Foreign Military Sales for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to buy six CH-47F Chinook Block II extended-range (ER) helicopters and supporting equipment for a cost of US$1.32 billion and F-16 sustainment for $130 million.

The announcement came ahead of Trump’s tour of the Middle East this week, where possible defence procurements between the US and the UAE are in the line up to be discussed.

The CH-47F Chinook Block II extended-range (ER) helicopters will feature air-to-air refuel probe capabilities and have extended-range fuel tanks. Also included in the FMS are eight AN/AAR-57