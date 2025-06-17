Paris Air Show 2025: Poland orders Apache targeting systems and will establish local support facility

Poland has taken another step in the acquisition of a fleet of 96 Boeing Apache AH-64E attack helicopters by placing an order for Lockheed Martin Fourth Generation (Gen 4) M-TADS/PNVS systems.

This contract supports the FMS agreement for the Apaches for the Polish Air Force and marks the first time that the Common Sensor Electronic Unit (CSEU) and Second Generation Turret (Gen 2 Turret) will be provided as baselines for the AH-64E sensors.

The Gen 4 M-TADS/PNVS system, including the CSEU and Gen 2 Turret, provides pilots with long-range, precision engagement and pilotage capabilities for day, night and adverse weather