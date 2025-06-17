Paris Air Show 2025: Poland orders Apache targeting systems and will establish local support facility
Poland has taken another step in the acquisition of a fleet of 96 Boeing Apache AH-64E attack helicopters by placing an order for Lockheed Martin Fourth Generation (Gen 4) M-TADS/PNVS systems.
This contract supports the FMS agreement for the Apaches for the Polish Air Force and marks the first time that the Common Sensor Electronic Unit (CSEU) and Second Generation Turret (Gen 2 Turret) will be provided as baselines for the AH-64E sensors.
The Gen 4 M-TADS/PNVS system, including the CSEU and Gen 2 Turret, provides pilots with long-range, precision engagement and pilotage capabilities for day, night and adverse weather
More from Paris Air Show 2025
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Airbus and France sign framework agreement for VSR-700
The framework agreement is for the future acquisition of the system under the French Navy’s SDAM programme. The agreement also paves the way for cooperation with other nations via government-to-government agreements.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Milkor and Hanwha partner to integrate the latter’s SAR payload into the Milkor 380
Hanwha Systems and Milkor announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Paris Air Show to integrate the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) system into the Milkor 380 drone.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: A400M production moved forward as development plans outlined
It is more than a decade since the Airbus A400M tactical lift aircraft entered service. More than 130 aircraft are in service around the world with nine countries, while another order has been made by Indonesia. The company is now looking to lower operational costs and increase the number of potential missions.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Boeing confirms “very early infancy” C-17 Globemaster III production restart discussions as European market opportunity looms
The discussion of the C-17 comes off the back of Boeing’s focus on a growing European demand for defence equipment amid a growing threat on the continent.
-
BAE explores AI enhancements for Eurofighter Typhoon pilots
BAE is working with Swedish developer Avioniq to trial AI decision-making aids intended to protect the fighter jet against missiles and other beyond-visual-range threats.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: GA-ASI and Saab partner on AEW MQ-9B capability, demo to fly by 2026
The AEW capabilities are seen to slot into Saab’s wider AEW offering as a complementary extension to its portfolio, while augmenting the MQ-9B’s own range of uncrewed aircraft.