  • Bell’s FLRAA receives MV-75 designation from US Army, first operational division revealed

15th May 2025 - 10:55 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The MV-75 will serve as a replacement for the UH-60 Blackhawk. (Photo: Bell)

The US Army also added that it would push to get the long-range assault aircraft online “years ahead” of its original 2030 timeline.

The US Army has assigned a mission-design designation for the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) and is vying to get the tiltrotor into service ahead of its originally scheduled 2030 entry-into-service date.

The announcement was made at the Army Aviation Association of America conference on 14 May by Army vice chief of staff, Gen. James Mingus.

The Bell V-280 Valor tiltrotor aircraft was given the designation MV-75. Mingus further disclosed that Bell’s long-range aircraft would be fielded first by the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

The 101st Airborne Division has tested the US Army's

