Bell’s FLRAA receives MV-75 designation from US Army, first operational division revealed
The US Army has assigned a mission-design designation for the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) and is vying to get the tiltrotor into service ahead of its originally scheduled 2030 entry-into-service date.
The announcement was made at the Army Aviation Association of America conference on 14 May by Army vice chief of staff, Gen. James Mingus.
The Bell V-280 Valor tiltrotor aircraft was given the designation MV-75. Mingus further disclosed that Bell’s long-range aircraft would be fielded first by the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.
The 101st Airborne Division has tested the US Army’s
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
TAI and Airbus collaborate on Hurjet trainer for Spain
The Hurjet is pitched as the front runner for the Spanish Air Force’s Advanced Jet Trainer replacement programme for its ageing F-5M aircraft.
-
UK RAF’s Protector programme hits new milestones, more aircraft expected this year
Further tests will be carried out on the existing fleet, ahead of the Royal Air Force’s anticipated transition from MQ-9A Reaper aircraft to the MQ-9B Protector by the end of 2025.
-
US Army cancels FTUAS and the MQ-1 Gray Eagle as part of the Army Transformation Initiative
Last week, it was revealed that the US Army intended to cancel the long-running Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS). The revelation, no doubt part of the Army Transformation Initiative (ATI), came a week after the force highlighted that it would cancel the procurement of Gray Eagle aircraft.
-
UK receives two additional F-35B aircraft as deliveries resume
The two aircraft were delivered in the TR-3 configuration, bringing the RAF one step closer to fulfilling its order for 48 F-35B aircraft.
-
Rolls-Royce wins $711 million contract to support UK Royal Air Force Typhoon engines
The contract covers maintenance and service for the EJ200 engine that powers the UK Royal Air Force’s Typhoon fleet.