To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army progresses with the Flight School Next project

4th June 2025 - 12:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

A UH-72 Lakota in flight. (Photo: US Army)

A special procurement notice for the Flight School Next was issued this week as potential suppliers step up their efforts.

The US Army issued a special procurement notice on 2 June for the Flight School Next (FSN). Although the solicitation to industry outlined details about the acquisition method and milestones for the project, it did not provide any budget-related information.

Under this commercial solutions opening (CSO) process, the service is seeking innovative, turnkey capabilities and methodologies for its Initial Entry Rotary-Wing (IERW) Flight Training and potential replacement of the UH-72A Lakota.

The Army Aviation Center of Excellence (AVCOE) is interested in contractor-provided academic instruction, flight instruction, training aids and devices, simulation, aircraft, aircraft parts and aircraft maintenance.

According to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us