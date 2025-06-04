US Army progresses with the Flight School Next project
The US Army issued a special procurement notice on 2 June for the Flight School Next (FSN). Although the solicitation to industry outlined details about the acquisition method and milestones for the project, it did not provide any budget-related information.
Under this commercial solutions opening (CSO) process, the service is seeking innovative, turnkey capabilities and methodologies for its Initial Entry Rotary-Wing (IERW) Flight Training and potential replacement of the UH-72A Lakota.
The Army Aviation Center of Excellence (AVCOE) is interested in contractor-provided academic instruction, flight instruction, training aids and devices, simulation, aircraft, aircraft parts and aircraft maintenance.
