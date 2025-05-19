Airbus, Babcock and CAE partner for Poland helicopter training requirement
Airbus, Babcock and CAE have partnered to offer the H145M and associated training support to the Polish Air Force with its latest training requirements.
According to the companies, as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 15 May, Babcock will provide the Polish Air Force with helicopter training, while Airbus will provide platform design and CAE will leverage its simulation capabilities.
In January 2024, Poland Armament Agency launched a requirement to procure up to 24 training helicopters, along with simulators. This procurement also detailed logistics, training support packages and infrastructure to meet the training needs.
