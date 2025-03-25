Avalon 2025: Australia set to receive Apaches as Tiger retirement begins

Boeing expects to deliver the first four Apache AH-64E attack helicopters to the Australian Army before the end of this year as it announced that the first aircraft, designated AT001, had entered final assembly.

Speaking at the Avalon Australian International Airshow near Melbourne this week, army officials said initial operating capability was set for 2028 and all 29 aircraft would be delivered before the end of that year. These plans will run alongside the retirement of the army’s Tiger attack helicopters which are expected to go out of service before the end of 2026, meaning there will be at least a year