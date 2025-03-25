Avalon 2025: Australia set to receive Apaches as Tiger retirement begins
Boeing expects to deliver the first four Apache AH-64E attack helicopters to the Australian Army before the end of this year as it announced that the first aircraft, designated AT001, had entered final assembly.
Speaking at the Avalon Australian International Airshow near Melbourne this week, army officials said initial operating capability was set for 2028 and all 29 aircraft would be delivered before the end of that year. These plans will run alongside the retirement of the army’s Tiger attack helicopters which are expected to go out of service before the end of 2026, meaning there will be at least a year
More from Air Warfare
-
British Army to explore CUAS options to combat Class 1 drones
Named Project Vanaheim, the joint project will be run by the British and US armies and is the ‘first wave’ in a substantial programme of work to update both armed forces’ CUAS capabilities.
-
US Navy's next-gen aircraft contract award expected this week
The F/A-XX programme is the US Navy’s answer to improving air superiority against the rising threat of China in the Indo-Pacific.
-
Avalon 2025: General Atomics combat drone to fly before August and will be targeted at Australian requirements
General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) landed the big win when it was awarded Project Air 7003. Despite the cancellation in 2022, however, the company sees potential in the Australian market.
-
Avalon 2025: Honeywell finds local partner to support oxygen system of Australian F-35As
The last Australian F-35A was delivered in December 2024 and Honeywell is partnering with RFD Australia to support the Back-up Oxygen Systems (BOS) of the fleet.
-
Baykar's Kemankes 1 missile completes maximum flight and dive test
This is the latest test in the ongoing schedule for the loitering munition from Baykar – the first of two different AI-powered variants.
-
Avalon 2025: Australia reimagines Ghost Bat as a proving platform and targets future versions
Now known as the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, the Loyal Wingman notably kept close to promised deadlines such as first flight in February 2021, in spite of originally being promised for 2020.