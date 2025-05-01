Hegseth issues rallying cry for army transformation
The US Army must transform and rapidly bring in new technologies and capabilities such as artificial intelligence (AI), missile defence, uncrewed systems, improved long-range fires while renewing focus on the Indo-Pacific region while walking away from the procurement of obsolete equipment.
The future direction of the force was outlined by US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, on 30 April in a memorandum entitled Army Transformation and Acquisition Reform as part of an effort to build a “leaner and more lethal force”.
This change, Hegseth said, would be achieved through “divesting outdated, redundant and inefficient programmes, as well as restructuring headquarters
