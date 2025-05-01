To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hegseth issues rallying cry for army transformation

1st May 2025 - 21:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The size US Army’s fleet of Humvees and any future procurement is being questioned. (Photo: US Army)

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has outlined an ambitious plan to reform, reshape and redirect the US Army in an overhaul which would see a reduction in formations and less manned attack helicopters.

The US Army must transform and rapidly bring in new technologies and capabilities such as artificial intelligence (AI), missile defence, uncrewed systems, improved long-range fires while renewing focus on the Indo-Pacific region while walking away from the procurement of obsolete equipment.

The future direction of the force was outlined by US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, on 30 April in a memorandum entitled Army Transformation and Acquisition Reform as part of an effort to build a “leaner and more lethal force”.

This change, Hegseth said, would be achieved through “divesting outdated, redundant and inefficient programmes, as well as restructuring headquarters

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

