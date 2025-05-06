To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US services test Raytheon ASTARTE AI-enabled software system

6th May 2025 - 13:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

An artist’s concept of ASTARTE. (Photo: DARPA)

The solution was evaluated by the US Army and Air Force during the Project Convergence Capstone 5.

RTX Raytheon announced on 6 May that its Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution (ASTARTE) software system was tested by the US military at the Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC- C5) in Fort Irwin, California.

In a live, virtual, constructive environment, the US Army and Air Force evaluated its ability to integrate with multiple military command and control systems and provide air space awareness.

During the trial, personnel from both branches jointly prosecuted targets by using a combination of fires, fixed wing aircraft and attack helicopters.

According to the company, “operators used the ASTARTE software to generate courses

