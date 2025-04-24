Airbus awaits USMC decision on Logistics Connector programme
Airbus has said it expects the US Marines Corps (USMC) to make a decision “in early 2026” regarding a competition for an uncrewed aerial system designed for expeditionary transport missions in challenging areas. Airbus is under contract with the USMC to develop a concept, called the MQ-72C Logistics Connector, which is currently in the design phase with the project moving forward.
At a recent event in Washington, DC, Jaysen Yochim, senior director at the US Marine Corps Aerial Logistics Connector Program at Airbus, confirmed to Shephard that the company was “beginning to do some prototyping” of the platform.
While the
