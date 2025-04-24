To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Airbus awaits USMC decision on Logistics Connector programme

24th April 2025 - 13:02 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

A concept image of what the MQ-72C Logistics Connector could look like. (Image: Airbus)

Airbus has been advancing development of its uncrewed MQ-72C Logistics Connector for the US Marine Corps, with a decision on the programme expected in early 2026.

Airbus has said it expects the US Marines Corps (USMC) to make a decision “in early 2026” regarding a competition for an uncrewed aerial system designed for expeditionary transport missions in challenging areas. Airbus is under contract with the USMC to develop a concept, called the MQ-72C Logistics Connector, which is currently in the design phase with the project moving forward.

At a recent event in Washington, DC, Jaysen Yochim, senior director at the US Marine Corps Aerial Logistics Connector Program at Airbus, confirmed to Shephard that the company was “beginning to do some prototyping” of the platform.

While the

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

