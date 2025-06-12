Paris Air Show 2025: Airbus Helicopters unveils new crewed-uncrewed teaming solution

Airbus Helicopters has unveiled its latest solution to uncrewed-crewed teaming ahead of the Paris Air Show where the manufacturer is set to showcase this first standalone version.

Named HTeaming, this first version of a modular crewed-uncrewed solution is a range of systems that allows helicopter crews to take control of a UAS in flight, according to Airbus Helicopters.

The solution is a tablet for managing the UAS and a modem and four antennas which can be installed on the helicopter. It is designed, according to Airbus, to be operated by a single, standalone helicopter crew to control drones in flight