Paris Air Show 2025: Airbus Helicopters unveils new crewed-uncrewed teaming solution

12th June 2025 - 10:45 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Paris, France

HTeaming can be integrated on any type of helicopter, according to Airbus. (Photo: Airbus Helicopters)

The solution, named HTeaming, has already been tested in flight with a Spanish Navy H135 helicopter and an Airbus Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

Airbus Helicopters has unveiled its latest solution to uncrewed-crewed teaming ahead of the Paris Air Show where the manufacturer is set to showcase this first standalone version.

Named HTeaming, this first version of a modular crewed-uncrewed solution is a range of systems that allows helicopter crews to take control of a UAS in flight, according to Airbus Helicopters.

The solution is a tablet for managing the UAS and a modem and four antennas which can be installed on the helicopter. It is designed, according to Airbus, to be operated by a single, standalone helicopter crew to control drones in flight

