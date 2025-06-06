To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UVision declares a “first” with helicopter-launched loitering munition to be displayed at Paris Air Show

6th June 2025 - 10:46 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The USMC already operates HERO-120 loitering munitions. (Photo: Uvision)

UVision’s HERO loitering munition family is widely used. As an air-launched loitering munition, however, it is a new concept which could meet a specific declared need of the US Marine Corps.

UVision, in partnership with US companies Fulcrum Concepts and Mistral, has developed a helicopter-launched version of its HERO-120 loitering munition which will present at this month’s Paris Air Show.

The system has been designed to be modular and without the need of deep integration into the aircraft’s avionics or fire control systems.

Under the concept of operations, control of the HERO-120 could be handed over to ground forces for beyond-line-of-sight, enhanced target engagement, and improved interoperability between air and land units.

The HERO-120 is a mature system supports swappable warheads and payloads, enabling on-the-fly mission adaptation for anti-armour, soft-target or

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

