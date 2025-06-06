UVision declares a “first” with helicopter-launched loitering munition to be displayed at Paris Air Show

UVision, in partnership with US companies Fulcrum Concepts and Mistral, has developed a helicopter-launched version of its HERO-120 loitering munition which will present at this month’s Paris Air Show.

The system has been designed to be modular and without the need of deep integration into the aircraft’s avionics or fire control systems.

Under the concept of operations, control of the HERO-120 could be handed over to ground forces for beyond-line-of-sight, enhanced target engagement, and improved interoperability between air and land units.

The HERO-120 is a mature system supports swappable warheads and payloads, enabling on-the-fly mission adaptation for anti-armour, soft-target or