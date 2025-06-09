To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland reassesses equipment priorities as S-70i Black Hawk acquisition stopped

9th June 2025 - 10:59 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The S-70i is an international variant of Sikorsky's UH-60/S-70. (Photo: Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin)

The country first entered negotiations for the procurement of Black Hawk helicopters in 2023. Now, the reassessment marks a shift in the country’s military equipment and strategic needs in light of the Ukraine conflict.

Poland’s Armament Agency has stopped its acquisition process of 32 S-70i Black Hawks from Lockheed Martin’s local PZL Mielec plant.

Speaking to local Polish media, Lieutenant Colonel Grzegorz Polak said that the cancellation had occurred after a reassessment in priorities from the country’s military planners and a “significant change of circumstances”.

According to Polak, the decision was taken to stop the contract at the end of May 2025. Poland is now, according to Polak, likely considering other equipment to take the place of the helicopter procurement such as drones or tanks.

Poland has recently made efforts to boost its artillery

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

