Poland reassesses equipment priorities as S-70i Black Hawk acquisition stopped

Poland’s Armament Agency has stopped its acquisition process of 32 S-70i Black Hawks from Lockheed Martin’s local PZL Mielec plant.

Speaking to local Polish media, Lieutenant Colonel Grzegorz Polak said that the cancellation had occurred after a reassessment in priorities from the country’s military planners and a “significant change of circumstances”.

According to Polak, the decision was taken to stop the contract at the end of May 2025. Poland is now, according to Polak, likely considering other equipment to take the place of the helicopter procurement such as drones or tanks.

Poland has recently made efforts to boost its artillery