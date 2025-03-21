US Air Force needs to “rebuild to win”, says deputy chief of staff of operations

Lt Gen Adrian Spain Deputy Chief of Staff of the US Air Force for Operations has declared during a recent session at the Senate Armed Force Committee that “today’s Air Force is the oldest and smallest it has ever been”.

Nearly half of the US Air Force’s (USAF’s) inventory has already passed its design service life as Shephard previously reported. Currently, a number of helicopters and AEW&C, combat, ISR, transport and training aircraft having been in operation for more than three decades.

In the case of fighters, for instance, in the 1990s, the USAF had 4,000 jets which were in service for an average