To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Collins prepares expansion of the US Navy/Marine Tactical Combat Training System Inc II

Collins prepares expansion of the US Navy/Marine Tactical Combat Training System Inc II

14th April 2025 - 19:08 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

A US Navy fighter pilot ahead of take off. (Photo: US Navy)

The company has been negotiating the supply of TCTS II to US allies and partners.

RTX Collins Aerospace has been working on expanding the deployment of the Tactical Combat Training System Increment II (TCTS II) and negotiating the supply of this next-generation real-time air combat training capability to US allies and partners.

Currently in full-rate production (FRP) with the US Navy and Marine Corps, TCTS II has been receiving growing international interest, the company claimed.

Speaking to Shephard, Philippe Limondin, VP and GM of strategic solutions for Collins Aerospace, claimed that several other countries “are looking to train like the US fights” and that the company would announce new agreements “pretty shortly”.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us