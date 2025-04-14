Collins prepares expansion of the US Navy/Marine Tactical Combat Training System Inc II

RTX Collins Aerospace has been working on expanding the deployment of the Tactical Combat Training System Increment II (TCTS II) and negotiating the supply of this next-generation real-time air combat training capability to US allies and partners.

Currently in full-rate production (FRP) with the US Navy and Marine Corps, TCTS II has been receiving growing international interest, the company claimed.

Speaking to Shephard, Philippe Limondin, VP and GM of strategic solutions for Collins Aerospace, claimed that several other countries “are looking to train like the US fights” and that the company would announce new agreements “pretty shortly”.