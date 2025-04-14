Collins prepares expansion of the US Navy/Marine Tactical Combat Training System Inc II
RTX Collins Aerospace has been working on expanding the deployment of the Tactical Combat Training System Increment II (TCTS II) and negotiating the supply of this next-generation real-time air combat training capability to US allies and partners.
Currently in full-rate production (FRP) with the US Navy and Marine Corps, TCTS II has been receiving growing international interest, the company claimed.
Speaking to Shephard, Philippe Limondin, VP and GM of strategic solutions for Collins Aerospace, claimed that several other countries “are looking to train like the US fights” and that the company would announce new agreements “pretty shortly”.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
L3Harris moves forward with aerial, CUAS & software solutions
L3Harris Technologies is investing in new systems and software for maritime operations and modernising the US Navy’s fleet of MPAs
-
Wedgetail rising as the aircraft continues to prove itself and wins fans
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) was the lead customer for the E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft and the platform has been ordered by several countries with platforms ordered by the UK, with the US and NATO also selecting the platform.
-
Shield AI unveils V-Bat block upgrade
The heavy-fuel engine V-Bat was officially showcased at Sea Air Space, after it was first teased in February 2025.