Italian Army receives first UH-169D light utility helicopter
The Italian Army received the first UH-169D light utility helicopter (LUH) from Leonardo on 28 April, the company announced, taking a step towards the overall modernisation of the force's fleet.
The first delivery of this helicopter follows the delivery of two UH-169B training helicopters in 2020, which have since been used for crew familiarisation ahead of the transition to the advanced multirole variant.
The UH-169, according to Leonardo, was developed specifically for the Italian Army and leveraged the AW169 helicopter baseline to allow “a significant technology and capability leap forward”. The deliveries are expected to take place between 2025 and 2027.
