USN selects Huntington Ingalls for planning yard support

Finnish Defence Forces choose Bittium for system support
Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium TAC WIN and Tough VoIP system support.
Huntington Ingalls has received a contract from US Naval Sea Systems Command for planning yard support, the DoD announced on 28 May.
The new $302.64 million deal covers support for San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships, Wasp-class Landing Helicopter Dock amphibious assault ships, America-class Landing Helicopter Assault vessels, Whidbey Island-class and Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ships, and the amphibious command ship USS Blue Ridge.
If options in the contract are exercised, the cumulative value of the deal would increase to $724.27 million.
Work is expected to be completed by May 2028 at Pascagoula, Mississippi.
New facility will support the global fleet of Leonardo-made helicopters.
Despite plans to retire the P-3C Orion from German Navy service, the MoD is procuring MRO equipment to support the aircraft.
C4ISR and audio, video, voice and data systems will receive engineering and technical support services for the next five years.
US Army issues a new contract for UH-72 contractor logistics support.
US company to support C-130 sales to Philippines under the Excess Defense Articles programme.