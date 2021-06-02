USN selects Huntington Ingalls for planning yard support

An F-35B Lightning II aircraft lands aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael T Forbes II)

Shipyard support contract for six USN ship classes could be worth up to $725 million.

Huntington Ingalls has received a contract from US Naval Sea Systems Command for planning yard support, the DoD announced on 28 May.

The new $302.64 million deal covers support for San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships, Wasp-class Landing Helicopter Dock amphibious assault ships, America-class Landing Helicopter Assault vessels, Whidbey Island-class and Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ships, and the amphibious command ship USS Blue Ridge.

If options in the contract are exercised, the cumulative value of the deal would increase to $724.27 million.

Work is expected to be completed by May 2028 at Pascagoula, Mississippi.