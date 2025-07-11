Bell selected over Boeing to build DARPA SPRINT X-Plane

Bell Textron has been selected by US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for Phase 2 of its Speed and Runway Independent Technologies (SPRINT) X-Plane programme.

The objective of Phase 2 is to design, manufacture, ground test and certify the X-plane demonstrator. Flight tests will then be carried out in Phase 3.

Bell previously carried out work in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the programme over 2023–24, completing conceptual and preliminary design efforts for the X-plane.

The competition for Phase 2 was between Bell and Boeing’s Aurora Flight Sciences who were both selected for Phase 1B of the