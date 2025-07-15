Australia looks towards space with force restructure, investment and training

Australia has committed funding towards the development of an indigenous Low Earth Orbit (LEO) communications satellite and is establishing a dedicated space operations force. This is occurring at the same time as Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 which includes a focus on space operations.

Defence Australia has announced it is contributing $4 million (US$2.6 million) to the LEO project under an arrangement with local telecommunications company Optus which will lead a consortium and provide investment and in-kind resources. The satellite launch is expected to take place in 2028.

The communications system, using both laser light and radio-frequencies for data transfer, will be developed