Australia looks towards space with force restructure, investment and training

EID to unveil new vehicle communication system at DSEI
The Portuguese company’s naval communications system is in service across more than a dozen countries. It has turned to its home nation for support in developing a new vehicle based C2 system.
Australia has committed funding towards the development of an indigenous Low Earth Orbit (LEO) communications satellite and is establishing a dedicated space operations force. This is occurring at the same time as Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 which includes a focus on space operations.
Defence Australia has announced it is contributing $4 million (US$2.6 million) to the LEO project under an arrangement with local telecommunications company Optus which will lead a consortium and provide investment and in-kind resources. The satellite launch is expected to take place in 2028.
The communications system, using both laser light and radio-frequencies for data transfer, will be developed
Already have an account? Log in
The Portuguese company’s naval communications system is in service across more than a dozen countries. It has turned to its home nation for support in developing a new vehicle based C2 system.
The Vision4ce Deep Embedded Feature Tracking (DEFT) technology software is designed to process video and images by blending traditional computer vision with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to present actionable information from complex environments.
Persistent Systems has been cleared by National Security Agency (NSA) to transmit sensitive data on commercial networks. The devices are added to the NSA’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) component list which also includes other companies’ products providing the same security.
The release of the UK’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) has been long promised as mid-year. It is possible it could be as early as 2 June although the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) continues to play its cards close to its chest.
Intelsat outlines how its multi-orbit SATCOM architecture is enhancing connectivity and resilience for special operations forces operating in degraded and contested environments.
Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) satellites are intended to provide early warning of missile launches from any location worldwide and new ground stations will result in expanded coverage of critical missile warning.