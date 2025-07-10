To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Boeing E-7A still in South Korean AEW&C competition, despite dropout reports

Boeing E-7A still in South Korean AEW&C competition, despite dropout reports

10th July 2025 - 10:58 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The E-7 Wedgetail aircraft is currently operated by the RAAF. (Photo: USAF)

The E-7A is one of three aircraft submitted for the South Korean AEW&C II competition, which seeks to acquire four more aircraft of the type for its air force by 2028.

Boeing’s bid for South Korea’s Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft programme remains, despite reports of the competition dropping down to Saab and L3Harris.

First reported by Aviation Week, it was disclosed the Boeing could be out of the competition due to not adjusting its offer to meet budget requirements set out by South Korea’s government.

The US previously approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to South Korea for four E-7 Wedgetail aircraft for US$4.92 billion in November 2024.

The competition has had two rounds of bidding since 2024, from which no competitor fully met all requirements for

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

