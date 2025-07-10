Boeing E-7A still in South Korean AEW&C competition, despite dropout reports
Boeing’s bid for South Korea’s Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft programme remains, despite reports of the competition dropping down to Saab and L3Harris.
First reported by Aviation Week, it was disclosed the Boeing could be out of the competition due to not adjusting its offer to meet budget requirements set out by South Korea’s government.
The US previously approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to South Korea for four E-7 Wedgetail aircraft for US$4.92 billion in November 2024.
The competition has had two rounds of bidding since 2024, from which no competitor fully met all requirements for
