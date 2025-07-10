Arquus and Milrem push their UGVs fitted with long-range missiles
French vehicle company Arquus will demonstrate its Drailer UGV with the MBDA Akeron LP long-range missile systems at the European Defence Fund (EDF) Modular Architecture Solution for EU States (MARSEUS) project in September. Milrem has also announced that it has completed trials of the Akeron LP on its Tracked Robotic Combat Vehicle (T-RCV), formerly Type-X, UGV.
MRASEUS, led by MBDA France, has been aiming to develop a collaborative close-combat architecture that enhances existing missile systems with beyond line-of-sight capability. This initiative builds on the progress made during the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP) 2019 LynkEUs project. It has been designed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Czech CAESAR howitzer order at risk of cancellation
The Czech Republic ordered 52 CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie (CAESAR) self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) in 2021 and added another 10 a year later. A cancellation of the programme would impact both the army’s capabilities and local industry which is involved in the manufacture.
-
Sweden turns to Nammo and Rheinmetall as world demand grows for 155mm shells
Demand for ammunition continues to increase with manufacturing capability growing to match. Sweden have turned to the two supply lines of Rheinmetall and Nammo as part of a Nordic effort to meet demand. The Polish Government has also announced a US$700 million investment to boost manufacture of munitions.
-
Contract moves new Abrams tank forward in the face of cuts
Several US Army vehicle programmes were axed by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s plans to transform the US Army, as outlined in the Letter to the Force: Army Transformation Initiative document. However, the new generation Abrams M1E3 main battle tank (MBT) was singled out for survival. But what will it look like?
-
Malaysia signs for two additional GM400α air surveillance radars
The order is in addition to two systems ordered in 2023. It forms part of a family of systems which is becoming widely used and part of a growing demand for the capability, both in deliveries and requirements.
-
US Army’s Precision Strike Missile moves into production phase after test successes
Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is a next-generation surface-to-surface missile system and is a planned replanned replacement for MGM-140 Army Tactical Missiles System (ATACMS). It is to be fired from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers.
-
British Army considers purchasing the NEMO 120mm mortar turret for the Patria 6×6
Babcock is offering the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) 6×6 for one of the elements of the UK Land Mobility Programme (LMP). It would be a replacement for some of the UK’s existing armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) fleets including the FV432 which is now some 70 years old.