Malaysia signs for two additional GM400α air surveillance radars

8th July 2025 - 10:58 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

Malaysia already operates one GM400α air surveillance radar. (Photo: Julien Lutt/CAPA Pictures/Thales)

The order is in addition to two systems ordered in 2023. It forms part of a family of systems which is becoming widely used and part of a growing demand for the capability, both in deliveries and requirements.

Malaysia has submitted a Letter of Award (LoA) to Thales for the purchase of two more Ground Master 400 alpha (GM400α) air surveillance radars, which would take the total number of the GM400-family of radars in the country to four.

As part of the LoA Thales will partner with Malaysian enterprise Weststar Group to install and deploy the radars in line with the terrain and operational requirements of the RMAF (Royal Malaysian Air Force), in peninsula and the country’s east.

In a statement the company said that, through Industrial Cooperation Programmes (ICPs), it will provide maintenance and support

