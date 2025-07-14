To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Norway cleared for possible $2.6 billion HH-60W helicopter FMS

14th July 2025 - 10:19 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The HH-60W is a variant of UH-60M Black Hawk, specifically designed for rescue missions. (Photo: USAF/ Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

The possible sale for nine HH-60W makes Norway the first Foreign Military Sale customer for the rescue and combat helicopter and adds to the country’s ongoing acquisition of Sikorsky-made helicopters.

Norway has been approved for a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) for nine HH-60W helicopters and related equipment for a cost of US$2.6 billion.

The overall package includes nine HH-60W helicopters, with 22 T-700-GE-401 turboshaft engines, 10 AN/APR-52 Radar Warning Receivers and 10 AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning systems among other equipment, training and technical support.

The sale will, according to a notice by the Defense Security Cooperation Aency (DSCA), enable Norway to meet current and future threats by “increasing its airborne combat and special operations capabilities”.

The US has approved this sale to bolster the security of a NATO ally

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard's Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

