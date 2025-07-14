Norway cleared for possible $2.6 billion HH-60W helicopter FMS

Norway has been approved for a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) for nine HH-60W helicopters and related equipment for a cost of US$2.6 billion.

The overall package includes nine HH-60W helicopters, with 22 T-700-GE-401 turboshaft engines, 10 AN/APR-52 Radar Warning Receivers and 10 AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning systems among other equipment, training and technical support.

The sale will, according to a notice by the Defense Security Cooperation Aency (DSCA), enable Norway to meet current and future threats by “increasing its airborne combat and special operations capabilities”.

The US has approved this sale to bolster the security of a NATO ally