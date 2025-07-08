To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • South Korea considers cancellation of second AH-64E Apache helicopter purchase

South Korea considers cancellation of second AH-64E Apache helicopter purchase

8th July 2025 - 07:34 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

South Korean already operate 36 AH-64E Apache helicopters. (Photo: US Air Force / Sgt. Cody Nelson)

The likely scrapping of Boeing’s Apache helicopter comes after a huge budget cut approved by the South Korean National Assembly. The helicopter procurement had already been reconsidered by the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier in the year.

South Korea is considering scrapping its 36 AH-64E Apache helicopter buy, after a major cut in defence budget and shift in the country’s defence priorities towards uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

The National Assembly approved the cuts which saw budget for the programme reduced from KRW10 billion (US$7.3 million) to KRW300 million.

The plans originally sought to acquire 36 helicopters by 2028 at a cost of KRW 3.3 trillion (US$2.49 billion) – the second phase in the country’s attack helicopter acquisition programme. The country already operates 36 AH-64E Apache helicopters, which finished delivery in 2017.

The AH-64 rotorcraft were chosen to

