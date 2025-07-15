France unveils new strategic review as Macron vows to accelerate defence spend
France will increase its defence spending, doubling its proposed budget by 2027, three years earlier than originally planned.
President Emmanuel Macron announced on 13 July that the country would boost its defence budget to reach €64 billion in 2027 – double the budget in 2017. The newly proposed military spending plans would see France additional spend €3.5 billion (US$4 billion) in 2026 and €3 billion ($3.5 billion) in 2027 – a total of €6.5 billion ($7.6 billion).
"To be free in this world you must be feared, to be feared you must be powerful,” Macron said, claiming that the ramp
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
Europe turns to industrial and procurement co-operation with Ukraine as supplies continue
Equipment has continued to flow into Ukraine from the European Union (EU), NATO and western countries as the war against Russia continues but other types of support with longer-term prospects are appearing.
-
UK releases security strategy and plans for future defence spending boost
The UK’s National Security Strategy brings together the recently released Strategic Defence Review (SDR), Strategic Security Review, AUKUS Review and Industrial and Trade Strategies. At the same time, the UK made a commitment to reach defence spending of 5% of GDP by 2035 and Germany committed to 3.5% by 2029.
-
Pentagon’s FY26 defence budget proposal is $130 billion more than US Congress plans to provide
The House Committee on Appropriations approved a FY2026 bill reducing investments in main defence programmes.
-
What role could holographic and 3D capabilities play in the warfare of tomorrow
Holographic and 3D technologies have been lauded by some for their ability to provide technical and operational advantages for military training and planning. But is the hype truly justified?
-
Unfolding the Golden Dome for America: Seven things you should know about the programme
Shephard talked to multiple experts about the most pressing concerns and considerations regarding the air defence system advocated by President Trump.
-
Industry welcomes UK Strategic Defence Review, but pressure remains on future defence investment plans
While industry reception to the SDR has been positive, questions still remain from analyst and trade associations about what this could mean for future investment and the future UK Defence Industrial Strategy.