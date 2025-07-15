To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • France unveils new strategic review as Macron vows to accelerate defence spend

France unveils new strategic review as Macron vows to accelerate defence spend

15th July 2025 - 16:52 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

France’s ongoing efforts to acquire loitering munitions is shown via the Larinae programme. (Photo: MBDA)

The 2025 National Strategic Review highlights the importance of readiness against a growing Russian threat and was published days after a speech from the French President Macron who called for an increase in defence spending worth €6.5 billion by 2027.

France will increase its defence spending, doubling its proposed budget by 2027, three years earlier than originally planned.

President Emmanuel Macron announced on 13 July that the country would boost its defence budget to reach €64 billion in 2027 – double the budget in 2017. The newly proposed military spending plans would see France additional spend €3.5 billion (US$4 billion) in 2026 and €3 billion ($3.5 billion) in 2027 – a total of €6.5 billion ($7.6 billion).

"To be free in this world you must be feared, to be feared you must be powerful,” Macron said, claiming that the ramp

