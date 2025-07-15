France unveils new strategic review as Macron vows to accelerate defence spend

France will increase its defence spending, doubling its proposed budget by 2027, three years earlier than originally planned.

President Emmanuel Macron announced on 13 July that the country would boost its defence budget to reach €64 billion in 2027 – double the budget in 2017. The newly proposed military spending plans would see France additional spend €3.5 billion (US$4 billion) in 2026 and €3 billion ($3.5 billion) in 2027 – a total of €6.5 billion ($7.6 billion).

"To be free in this world you must be feared, to be feared you must be powerful,” Macron said, claiming that the ramp