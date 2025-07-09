Sweden turns to Nammo and Rheinmetall as world demand grows for 155mm shells

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has signed two separate SEK1 billion (US$105 million) deals with Nammo Sweden and Rheinmetall Denel Munition for ammunition for Archer self-propelled howitzers.

The Nammo deal is for high-explosive extended-range artillery shells and propellant charges and it is the first to be placed alongside the signing of a framework agreement.

The framework agreement has been concluded along with Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway jointly signing a strategic partnership agreement with Nammo. The partnership agreement aims to secure the Nordic Region's long-term access to ammunition of different calibres, including artillery ammunition.

According to the FMV the