To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Sweden turns to Nammo and Rheinmetall as world demand grows for 155mm shells

Sweden turns to Nammo and Rheinmetall as world demand grows for 155mm shells

9th July 2025 - 15:13 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Sweden is ordering more 155mm for use with Archer SPH. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Demand for ammunition continues to increase with manufacturing capability growing to match. Sweden have turned to the two supply lines of Rheinmetall and Nammo as part of a Nordic effort to meet demand. The Polish Government has also announced a US$700 million investment to boost manufacture of munitions.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has signed two separate SEK1 billion (US$105 million) deals with Nammo Sweden and Rheinmetall Denel Munition for ammunition for Archer self-propelled howitzers.

The Nammo deal is for high-explosive extended-range artillery shells and propellant charges and it is the first to be placed alongside the signing of a framework agreement.

The framework agreement has been concluded along with Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway jointly signing a strategic partnership agreement with Nammo. The partnership agreement aims to secure the Nordic Region's long-term access to ammunition of different calibres, including artillery ammunition.

According to the FMV the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us