France and UK to resume and upgrade Storm Shadow/SCALP production

The UK and France have announced that they will order more Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles and resume and upgrade existing MBDA production lines to build national stockpiles back up.

Termed as a new ‘Entente Industrielle’, the cooperation between the two countries will support “thousands” of UK jobs as the UK and France refreshes its defence relationship.

Around 1,300 jobs will be sustained across the UK and upgrading the production lines will support more than 300 jobs for Storm Shadow manufacturer MBDA at its Stevenage site, the UK government said.

The agreement will also see both countries commit to build the next-generation