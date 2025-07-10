France and UK to resume and upgrade Storm Shadow/SCALP production

Boeing E-7A still in South Korean AEW&C competition, despite dropout reports
The E-7A is one of three aircraft submitted for the South Korean AEW&C II competition, which seeks to acquire four more aircraft of the type for its air force by 2028.
The UK and France have announced that they will order more Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles and resume and upgrade existing MBDA production lines to build national stockpiles back up.
Termed as a new ‘Entente Industrielle’, the cooperation between the two countries will support “thousands” of UK jobs as the UK and France refreshes its defence relationship.
Around 1,300 jobs will be sustained across the UK and upgrading the production lines will support more than 300 jobs for Storm Shadow manufacturer MBDA at its Stevenage site, the UK government said.
The agreement will also see both countries commit to build the next-generation
Tensions on the programme have long simmered, with Airbus and Dassault recently clashing over workshare in June ahead of the Paris Air Show. The sixth-generation fighter programme is due to replace Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon jets beginning in 2040.
The trainer aircraft recently completed the second round of extreme weather trials after enduring icy, windy and sunny conditions.
The contract modification, awarded to Boeing, is worth $61.2 million and will support the US Navy’s (USN's) evolution of its P-8 Poseidon aircraft as continued upgrades are made to boost its capabilities and lethality.
The UK Ministry of Defence remains resolute that the Typhoon sits at the heart of the country’s air defence capabilities and is focused on the aircraft’s potential export orders, despite its continued focus on F-35 procurement.
The likely scrapping of Boeing’s Apache helicopter comes after a huge budget cut approved by the South Korean National Assembly. The helicopter procurement had already been reconsidered by the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier in the year.