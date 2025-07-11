To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • National Audit Office report highlights major delays in UK’s F-35 programme

National Audit Office report highlights major delays in UK’s F-35 programme

11th July 2025 - 10:29 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The UK has committed to buy up to 138 F-35 aircraft. (Photo: USAF)

The report discloses that while the capability provided by the F-35 is superior to previous UK aircraft, delays from the UK Ministry of Defence on the programme have significantly impacted the country’s warfighting capabilities.

The National Audit Office (NAO), which scrutinises UK public spending, has released an in-depth report on the UK’s F-35B programme, calling for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to address deficiencies across the programme and offering a set of recommendations by which to do so.

Published 10 July, the report called on the “combined shortcomings” of the global and UK F-35 fight aircraft programme. The report noted aircraft delays, lower than expected availability, infrastructure gaps and personnel shortages.

The F-35 is a key part of the UK’s defence plan to boost the capabilities of its Royal Air Force (RAF). The

