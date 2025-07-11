National Audit Office report highlights major delays in UK’s F-35 programme

The National Audit Office (NAO), which scrutinises UK public spending, has released an in-depth report on the UK’s F-35B programme, calling for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to address deficiencies across the programme and offering a set of recommendations by which to do so.

Published 10 July, the report called on the “combined shortcomings” of the global and UK F-35 fight aircraft programme. The report noted aircraft delays, lower than expected availability, infrastructure gaps and personnel shortages.

The F-35 is a key part of the UK’s defence plan to boost the capabilities of its Royal Air Force (RAF). The